Wizkid excited as his baby mamas, Shola and Jada settle their difference and his sons, Bolu and Zion link up (Video)

The first and last sons of Wizkid, Boluwatife and Zion have met for the first time as their mothers settle their differences.

Yesterday, Wizkid took to his Instagram story to post short clips of his first son, Boluwatife, and his third son, Zion playing around each other.

The singer has finally put to rest the debate of him being a deadbeat father while his counterpart, Davido is family eccentric.

Zion is based in the UK with his mom, Jada and Wizkid while Bolu is in Lagos with his mom, Shola

Wizkid posted the video with the caption ‘Kings’ and with the excellent usage of emojis showing his excitement.

Well the video has now put to bed the claims that Wizkid might be fixing enmity between his kids by not bringing them close to one another.

Watch the video below: