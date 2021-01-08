Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola Ogudu narrowly escapes death in a ghastly motor accident

Nigerian Singer, Wizkid’s first baby mama Shola Ogudu has narrowly escaped death in a ghastly motor accident.

Sharing photos from the scene of the accident to her Twitter handle, the mother of one wrote;

“Thank God for LIFE…Devil is a LIAR!!!!!”

The car windscreen was already in a broken form also the car bumper and the boot area was as well affected, Although details about where the accident happened or how it happened were not given in her social media post she only shared the photos.

See the photos below;

See how some social media users reacted to this;

@Gloosynora wrote, “ThankGod for Life, please go for a general body checkup In case of internal bleeding.”

@DamianChambers8 wrote “Nawa o, how this kind of accident dey occur sef. Abeg what happened make we learn too. Thank God for life”

@Neyoo06 wrote “Thank God for your safety oo and please you guys should go for check up ASAP”