Woman launches search for a partner for her mother who is in her late 60s, list qualities (Photo)

It looks like the search for a partner can be done anywhere which also includes online.

This comes after a woman took to her Twitter handle to list the qualities she wants as she searches for a partner for her mother.

She explained that her mum is a grandma in her late 60s but looks younger than her age.

She didn’t say what happened to her mum’s former husband except that he “isn’t available”.

She added that she wants a kind man above 65 for her mother.

Since she commenced the search, she has started receiving offers from Twitter users who have widowed fathers within the specified age range.