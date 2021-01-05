TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Why i go naked on social media’ – Actress,…

‘Stop Exposing Your Body’ – IG User Slams Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter,…

”If anything happens to my children, I will hold Kumuyi…

Actress, Mercy Aigbe reveals her daughter, Michelle’s…

‘Even as a sacrifice the gods will reject you’…

‘Bobrisky’s advice might not work for you’…

Being a good girl doesn’t pay – Bobrisky advises…

Snowpose: Nigerians in diaspora share snow photo in solidarity…

‘Friendship is not by force’ – BBNaija Mercy…

Woman launches search for a partner for her mother who is in her late 60s, list qualities (Photo)

Social Media drama
By Olumide

It looks like the search for a partner can be done anywhere which also includes online.

This comes after a woman took to her Twitter handle to list the qualities she wants as she searches for a partner for her mother.

She explained that her mum is a grandma in her late 60s but looks younger than her age.

READ ALSO

Watch the touching moment a son surprised his mum with a…

Lady sparks confusion as she wishes her mum happy 31st…

She didn’t say what happened to her mum’s former husband except that he “isn’t  available”.

See also: Before you consider Bobrisky’s advice, remember he is not a girl – BBNaija’s Rico Swavey saya

She added that she wants a kind man above 65 for her mother.

Since she commenced the search, she has started receiving offers from Twitter users who have widowed fathers within the specified age range.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Why i go naked on social media’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo…

‘Stop Exposing Your Body’ – IG User Slams Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter, Michelle Over…

”If anything happens to my children, I will hold Kumuyi responsible”…

Actress, Mercy Aigbe reveals her daughter, Michelle’s comment on one of…

‘Even as a sacrifice the gods will reject you’ – Anita Joseph…

‘Bobrisky’s advice might not work for you’ – BBNaija Vee…

Being a good girl doesn’t pay – Bobrisky advises Ladies to leave…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Why you should visit your wife’s workplace as a man – Socialite…

Drama as father in law unveils that his son isn’t his while investigating his…

Boris Johnson announces full national COVID-19 lockdown for England

Woman launches search for a partner for her mother who is in her late 60s, list…

Before you consider Bobrisky’s advice, remember he is not a girl –…

Watch the viral video of spa offering snake massage in Egypt

‘Stop Exposing Your Body’ – IG User Slams Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter, Michelle Over…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More