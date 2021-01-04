Yetunde Bakare agrees that ladies without ₦500,000 don’t deserve a man

Nollywood actress, Yetunde Bakare, recently agreed with a viral tweet on social media that ladies who did not have up to a certain amount of money deserved to be without a man.
A Twitter user identified as @HaYoMiDe_ had shared a post where she said that if a lady did not have up to N500k in her account, she did not deserve a man.
She wrote:
“A woman that doesn’t have up to 500k in her account doesn’t deserve a man
Yetunde Bakare explained on her own Instagram page that she totally agreed with the post and she gave her reasons.
According to her, when a lady has her own money, it would save her from a lot of regrettable decisions.
She wrote:
“I concur with my full chest because having your own money will save you from a lot of regrettable decisions enough of some lazy girls using marriage to secure financial stability… that is why they ended up marrying a guy they love not and start having extra marital affairs
If dem ask for DNA now they’ll turn it to a fight and start looking for flimsy excuses Wahala for who DNA dey scare ooo”
