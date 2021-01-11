‘You are fond of driving and making calls’ – Troll blames BBNaija Alex over recent car accident

An Instagram troll has blamed Big Brother Naija season 3, Alex over a ghastly car accident she recently survived.

According to reports, the reality star got involved in a terrible motor accident.

Taking to her Instastory to make this known, Alex wrote;

“Car accident in January? Wawu.. The devil must be really trying me.. We thank God for life”

Reacting to this, an Instagram troll decided to blame the brand-influencer for causing the accident.

The troll who was identified as @officialbeccar wrote;

“Thank God for preserving ur life but please you are fond of driving and making calls or distracted by something else! Take caution too while u drive ”

See how some other social media users reacted below;

@edithokoye0096 wrote “She’s stylishly announcing that she needs a new car as her Birthday is next month … Nice one”

@mzfunshy wrote “Aha God we thank u for saving our precious Alex”

@flyderapper1 wrote “Wait even car accident for December no make o, thank God you survived”

@hi_babylizzy wrote “Thank God say nah 2021 ooh!!! If nah 2020 @alex_unusual you for die ooh”