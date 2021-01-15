“You can’t be a feminist and a christian” – Reno Omokri gives reason

Popular political critic and author, Reno Omokri has given his opinion about feminism and Christianity.

According to Reno Omokri, he stated that it’s impossible for a person to be a feminist and a Christian.

He wrote;

“You can be a feminist, or you can be a Christian. But you can’t be a feminist and a Christian. A Christian wife must submit to her husband. A feminist does not submit to a man. Thus, feminism (as is currently defined) cant coexist with Christianity.”

A follower, however, responded by saying it is possible.

“Thats your opinion and it’s alright. It been your opinion however doesn’t not make it true for everyone else. I’m a Christian and a proud feminist!,” she wrote.

Reno responded via his Instagram handle: