“You can’t be a feminist and a christian” – Reno Omokri gives reason

Social Media drama
By Olumide
Reno Omokri

Popular political critic and author, Reno Omokri has given his opinion about feminism and Christianity.

According to Reno Omokri, he stated that it’s impossible for a person to be a feminist and a Christian.

He wrote;

“You can be a feminist, or you can be a Christian. But you can’t be a feminist and a Christian. A Christian wife must submit to her husband. A feminist does not submit to a man. Thus, feminism (as is currently defined) cant coexist with Christianity.”

A follower, however, responded by saying it is possible.

“Thats your opinion and it’s alright. It been your opinion however doesn’t not make it true for everyone else.

I’m a Christian and a proud feminist!,” she wrote.

Reno responded via his Instagram handle:

“Dear @Lorenta_Erhabor,

My marriage to my beauty queen wife and my preference for organic food, are my opinions. But the contradiction between feminism and Christianity is not my opinion. Ephesians 5:22 makes it a fact:

“Wives, SUBMIT yourselves to your husbands”

The above verse is a direct contradiction to the definition of feminism according to the Oxford English Dictionary, which defines feminism thus: ‘The belief and aim that women should have the same rights as men’

#RenosNuggets”

