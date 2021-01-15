“You can’t be a feminist and a christian” – Reno Omokri gives reason

Popular political critic and author, Reno Omokri has given his opinion about feminism and Christianity.
According to Reno Omokri, he stated that it’s impossible for a person to be a feminist and a Christian.
He wrote;
“You can be a feminist, or you can be a Christian. But you can’t be a feminist and a Christian. A Christian wife must submit to her husband. A feminist does not submit to a man. Thus, feminism (as is currently defined) cant coexist with Christianity.”
A follower, however, responded by saying it is possible.
“Thats your opinion and it’s alright. It been your opinion however doesn’t not make it true for everyone else.
I’m a Christian and a proud feminist!,” she wrote.
— Lorenta Erhabor #EndSARS ✊🏾🇳🇬 (@Lorenta_Erhabor) January 14, 2021
Reno responded via his Instagram handle:
“Dear @Lorenta_Erhabor,
My marriage to my beauty queen wife and my preference for organic food, are my opinions. But the contradiction between feminism and Christianity is not my opinion. Ephesians 5:22 makes it a fact:
“Wives, SUBMIT yourselves to your husbands”
The above verse is a direct contradiction to the definition of feminism according to the Oxford English Dictionary, which defines feminism thus: ‘The belief and aim that women should have the same rights as men’
#RenosNuggets”
