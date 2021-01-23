‘You Can’t Take ‘Jenifa’ Anywhere’ – Funke Akindele’s Husband Cries Out After She Publicly Did This In Dubai (VIDEO)
Nollywood producer, Abdulrasheed Bello better known as JJC Skillz, has lamented how his wife and actress Funke Akindele behaved like ‘Jenifa’ of popular TV series ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ during a dinner date in Dubai.
Taking to his Instagram page, JJC Skillz shared a video of their dinner date at an expensive restaurant in Dubai and how Funke Akindele dramatized their special moment in public.
In the video, Funke could be heard saying in Yoruba,
Please, don’t burn my cloth, I wore my Christmas cloth.
Sharing the video, JJC Skillz wrote;
“You can’t take JENIFA anywhere I swear Thank God I’m married to @funkejenifaakindele #lastnight #fun #goodfood @enish_dubai”
