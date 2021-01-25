TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘You Can’t Take ‘Jenifa’ Anywhere’ – Funke Akindele’s Husband…

Dangote sues American mistress for exposing his buttocks on…

Another Nollywood actor, Dan Nkolagu is dead

Actress, Kemi Afolabi joins the league of Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe…

‘A woman’s happiest day is not her wedding day’…

Naira Marley reacts to video of students arrested for being…

Toyin Lawani advises people with maids and staff after…

Davido’s Jowo music visuals featuring Nengi and RMD hit 10M views…

BBNaija Uriel reveals she went broke after buying herself a…

You offered me N1m every month to keep my mouth shut but I refused – Dangote’s mistress fires back after lawsuit

News
By San

Aliko Dangote’s American mistress, Autumn Spikes, otherwise known as Allarounda1 on Instagram as fired back at the billionaire following a defamation lawsuit filed against her.

Aliko Dangote

TheInfoNG reported on Sunday evening that Mr. Dangote filed a lawsuit to claim damages for his smeared reputation after one of his alleged American mistresses posted videos on social media that included the billionaire’s exposed buttocks earlier this month.

READ ALSO

Dangote sues American mistress for exposing his buttocks on…

I will give away all my money before I die – Aliko…

Autumn Spikes via Instagram (@Allarounda1)

Catch up here: Dangote sues American mistress for exposing his buttocks on social media

Autumn has now taken to social media to allege that she refused an offer of $15,000 and a monthly payment of $2500 (N955,000) to keep shut about the relationship between her and Africa’s richest man.

“I was insultingly offered 15k and 2,500 a month to sign an NDA but I declined. I gained legal counsel in which we countered his offer. Mind you his first initial offer wasn’t disclosed in the terms of his proposed NDA.”

In series of screenshots littered on Autumn’s Instagram, she has made it known that toeing the dirty lane of airing all that happened between her and Alike Dangote will be her next moves since the billionaire made the first move.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘You Can’t Take ‘Jenifa’ Anywhere’ – Funke Akindele’s Husband Cries Out After…

Dangote sues American mistress for exposing his buttocks on social media

Another Nollywood actor, Dan Nkolagu is dead

Actress, Kemi Afolabi joins the league of Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe as she becomes…

‘A woman’s happiest day is not her wedding day’ –…

Naira Marley reacts to video of students arrested for being Marlians

Toyin Lawani advises people with maids and staff after discovering one of her…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

You offered me N1m every month to keep my mouth shut but I refused –…

I sat at the owner’s side – Celebrity stylist, Abbyke Domina says as…

Cheers to the holiday – BBNaija’s Dorathy shares video and pictures…

‘Too much women can destroy you’ – Reno Omokri advises men to stop…

No day goes by that your thoughts don’t cross my mind – Ahmed Musa pens…

Reactions as BBNaija’s Vee wonders why people are shocked that she…

Checkout throwback video of Peter Okoye after losing Mr Campus University of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More