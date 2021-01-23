You re single yet not ready to mingle – Nigerians react as Cuppy reveals she wished she had someone to cuddle with

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide
Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy reveals why she doesn't do Social media giveaway'

Billionaire daughter and Disc Jockey, Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy recently took to social media to lament once again on her inability to find a lover.

In a recent post she shared in the early hours of Saturday morning, DJ Cuppy revealed she wished she had somone to cuddle with.

She wrote via her social media handle; “Not me up at 2:29am wishing I had someone to cuddle with.”

Her tweet has sparked different reactions on social media.

Some Nigerians stated that she was always complaining that she was single yet she is not ready to mingle.

Others asked about her mystery man who always buys her expensive gift while others stated that Cuppy was only catching cruise and nothing more.

