Your 20s is for exploring and dating – Toke Makinwa to ladies (video)

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has sparked different reactions online after the video from her episode of her ‘Toke Moments’ surfaced online as she told ladies that their 20s are meant for dating and exploring.

Toke Makinwa backed her statement up with 24-year-old Lori Harvey being in different relationships with different men in such a short time as she told women to stop crying over men.

She went further by saying that ladies should explore and date because when they get to their 30s, it’s a wrap.

Toke also advised ladies to love themselves and move on from any relationship that is not working instead of always explaining themselves.

Watch the video below: