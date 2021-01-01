‘You’re from lineage of cheap electronics’ — Frank Edoho comes hard on critic over name twist

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By OluA

Popular media personality and broadcaster, Frank Edoho, has come down hard on a Twitter user for trying to give his name a “ridiculous” meaning.

On Thursday, Edoho took to his Twitter handle to hail Alex Ferguson, a former coach of Manchester United, on the occasion of his 79th birthday.

However, some critics of the public figure reacted in his comment section to make a mockery of his name by switching its first letters.

In reaction, Edoho took a hit at one Ayoola Philips, saying his name showed he’s from a “lineage of cheap electronics”.

“You unsuccessfully try to twist my name into unfunny anecdotes when your surname depicts that you come from a lineage of cheap electronics,” Frank said.

