‘You’re good but lazy’ – Nigerians drag singer, Wande coal for complaining bitterly about being tired and misunderstood

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to sensational singer, Wande coal’s tweet about being tired and misunderstood.

According to the 35-year-old, he is honestly tired and misunderstood.

In his words ‘tired honestly.. I’m misunderstood’

 

However, Nigerians took to the comment section to react. Some called him lazy while others attributed his frustration to “crack”.

See some reactions below:

“Reduce the crack, you’ll be fine. Being misunderstood happens mainly when you are having convos in your head with yourself and all by yourself.”

“Lol you’re good but lazy”

“The expectations on you are too high, people will talk but know this ..your happiness, sanity and peace of mind is paramount”

“Just do you!! They will come around, and if they don’t, it’s on them, if they can’t see you for you and accept it, too bad for them, there isn’t need for explanation. You re too great to be tired.”

“Honestly, I even misunderstood this tweet. But I know you’ll be fine, it’s okay to be tired as a human.”

Via Twitter
