Yul Edochie celebrates 39th birthday as he reveals plans to run for President in 2023

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, on Thursday January 7 2020 clocked 39 and has taken to social media to celebrate with his fans and followers as well as he revealed his plans for the future.
Yul Edochie in his statement revealed the one thing he would want God to bless him with this new year as he revealed he wants to be as wise as King Solomon in the bible.
He also revealed plans to run for President in the next general election in 2023.
The ace actor shared a photo of himself on Instagram and captioned it:
“Happy 39th birthday to me. Last year l asked for wisdom, you gave it to me Lord.
“This year I ask for your grace oh Lord as I prepare to run for President of Nigeria in 2023. To bring real Peace, Unity & Progress. The youths deserve a chance to fix our Nation. So help us God. Amen!”
