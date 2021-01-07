TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Insecticide Can stuck in Nigerian lady’s genitals after…

Actor, Afeez Owo gets into trouble for posting Orisabunmi’s…

Once My Daughter Becomes An Adult, She Can Live Life The Way She…

Nigerians react to viral video of Bella Shmurda high as a kite…

Veteran Yoruba actress, Orisabunmi reportedly dead

The moment Simi used her daughter, Adejare’s leg as a microphone…

Nigerian lady shows off the house she bought after relocating to…

Wizkid reportedly flew his Mai Suya from Lagos to Ghana to make…

Oritsefemi’s wife publicly declares to the world how she…

Yul Edochie celebrates 39th birthday as he reveals plans to run for President in 2023

Nollywood
By Olumide
Yul Edochie

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, on Thursday January 7 2020 clocked 39 and has taken to social media to celebrate with his fans and followers as well as he revealed his plans for the future.

Yul Edochie in his statement revealed  the one thing he would want God to bless him with this new year as he revealed he wants to be as wise as King Solomon in the bible.

He also revealed plans to run for President in the next general election in 2023.

READ ALSO

Veteran actor, Victor Osuagwu marks his birthday with Fufu…

Actor, Afeez Owo gets into trouble for posting Orisabunmi’s…

The ace actor shared a photo of himself on Instagram and captioned it:

“Happy 39th birthday to me. Last year l asked for wisdom, you gave it to me Lord.

“This year I ask for your grace oh Lord as I prepare to run for President of Nigeria in 2023. To bring real Peace, Unity & Progress. The youths deserve a chance to fix our Nation. So help us God. Amen!”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Insecticide Can stuck in Nigerian lady’s genitals after masturbating with it…

Actor, Afeez Owo gets into trouble for posting Orisabunmi’s corpse on social…

Once My Daughter Becomes An Adult, She Can Live Life The Way She Wants – Yul…

Nigerians react to viral video of Bella Shmurda high as a kite during live…

Veteran Yoruba actress, Orisabunmi reportedly dead

The moment Simi used her daughter, Adejare’s leg as a microphone while singing…

Nigerian lady shows off the house she bought after relocating to the US

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

No need for DNA if we marry as virgins – Actress, Blessing Egbe

Yul Edochie celebrates 39th birthday as he reveals plans to run for President in…

Veteran actor, Victor Osuagwu marks his birthday with Fufu as cake (Photos,…

When i was drinking ‘pure water’ where was the hell – Crossdresser James…

Actor, Afeez Owo gets into trouble for posting Orisabunmi’s corpse on social…

BBNaija’s Lilo reacts after being called out by graphics designer over…

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube take action on Trump’s posts amid riots at…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More