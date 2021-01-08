Zlatan block billionaire pikin – reactions as DJ Cuppy cries out after Zlatan Ibile blocked her on WhatsApp, Instagram

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Zlatan Ibile vows to kiss DJ cuppy on stage, Cuppy reacts in the most hilarious way

Billionaire daughter and disc jockey, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy in a latest statement has cried out as she revealed singer Zlatan Ibile blocked her on WhatsApp and Instagram.

Despite working together on her song “Gelato” in 2019, Cuppy in a tweet said she doesn’t know why he blocked her on social media.

She said they were friends and their song ‘Gelato’ was a hit.

“10 months later and I sometimes still wonder why @Zlatan_Ibile blocked me on WhatsApp and Instagram without ever saying why.

“We were actually friends 🤷🏽‍♀️ …AND “Gelato” was a hit!” she wrote.

It looks like the Billionaire daughter is not happy with it as she revealed in another tweet that she is human and had feelings.

Her fans and followers took to the comment section to react, while others wondered why Zlatan would block the Billionaire daughter, others said it proof that no one was above blocking.

