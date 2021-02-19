17-Year-Old School Girl Who Tried To Shoot Teacher In Cross River Finally Reveals Who Gave Her The Gun

A teenage student of Community Secondary School, Ikot Ewa, in Akpabuyo local government area of Cross River State who made the rounds yesterday after allegedly making attempt to shoot her teacher has revealed who gave her the gun found in her bag.

The 17-year-old was paraded by the police alongside 12 other suspects on Friday. The Commissioner of Police in Cross River State, CP Sikiri Kayode Akande said on 11/02/2021 at about 1420hrs, one CSP Eni Aharanwa, the Coordinator of joint Border Patrol, South-South Zone 7, Calabar, handed over Promise Idorenyin, a 17-year-old female and Okon Effiong, 38 years old male suspected cultists to the Police.

READ ALSO: High school student allegedly tries to shoot teacher for cutting her dyed hair in Cross River (Photos)

He said “The 17-year-old SS 11 Student of Community Secondary School, Ikot Ewa, Akpabuyo, had in her school bag, a locally made double barrel pistol which was discovered by the Principle of her School.

The young suspect allegedly admitted that the said firearm was given to her by her boyfriend of Abasi Effiom Village in Akpabuyo.