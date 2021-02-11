TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Here is how much Destiny Etiko gets paid Per Movie when she is a…

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo opens up on who the father of his…

‘My legs & feet are swollen’ – Kemi…

Housemaid Caught Using Her Urine To Prepare Food For Her Madam…

“I am off the market” – Actor Nkubi says, shares…

Popular Endsars flag holder reportedly commits suicide, says…

We’re not keeping you in suspense – Adebimpe Oyebade…

Don’t stress over post-baby body, instead love yourself…

Nigerian Lady’s new Mercedes Benz Worth ₦9m Burnt To Ashes 5…

3 allegedly suffocate to death as hundreds of students struggle to write exam in overcrowded hall in Ebonyi Varsity

Social Media drama
By San

Three students of the Ebonyi State University (EBSU) have allegedly died after they suffocated while attempting to write a General exam in a crowded hall on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Footage shared online show hundreds of students struggling to get a space in the hall for the exam. During the struggle, eight students reportedly fainted, some got injured, and some suffocated to death.

Footage shows students rushing unconscious students out to the open space so they can get air. Some allegedly never regained consciousness.

READ ALSO

Popular Endsars flag holder reportedly commits suicide, says…

‘My Husband Wants Me To Do Anal Intercourse With Him Or He…

READ ALSO: ‘Your money is not enough for me to open my body’ – Tonto Dikeh warns online vendors who come to her for influencing

Below is a video and  Twitter reactions from students and videos of the incident.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Here is how much Destiny Etiko gets paid Per Movie when she is a lead role

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo opens up on who the father of his daughter is

‘My legs & feet are swollen’ – Kemi Olunloyo cries out…

Housemaid Caught Using Her Urine To Prepare Food For Her Madam (VIDEO)

“I am off the market” – Actor Nkubi says, shares pre-wedding photos

Popular Endsars flag holder reportedly commits suicide, says reward is in heaven…

We’re not keeping you in suspense – Adebimpe Oyebade opens up on…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

3 allegedly suffocate to death as hundreds of students struggle to write exam in…

Popular Endsars flag holder reportedly commits suicide, says reward is in heaven…

Am I running a factory? – Lilian Esoro reacts to outrageous electricity bill of…

Kobe Byrant: US investigators announce cause of crash

Iyabo Ojo poses with her daughter, Priscilla’s Mercedes-Benz (Photos)

Sunday Igboho names spokesman, says he won’t grant interviews again

I was very stubborn as a kid – Yul Edochie

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More