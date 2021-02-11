3 allegedly suffocate to death as hundreds of students struggle to write exam in overcrowded hall in Ebonyi Varsity

Three students of the Ebonyi State University (EBSU) have allegedly died after they suffocated while attempting to write a General exam in a crowded hall on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Footage shared online show hundreds of students struggling to get a space in the hall for the exam. During the struggle, eight students reportedly fainted, some got injured, and some suffocated to death.

Footage shows students rushing unconscious students out to the open space so they can get air. Some allegedly never regained consciousness.

READ ALSO: ‘Your money is not enough for me to open my body’ – Tonto Dikeh warns online vendors who come to her for influencing

Below is a video and Twitter reactions from students and videos of the incident.