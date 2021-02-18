TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By San

According to footage making the rounds on social media, the Nigerian Army is launching heavy airstrikes in Orlu, Imo State in search of members of the IPOB’s Eastern Security Network.

A Twitter user @EmekaGift who shared the video said the military stormed the village in search of the members of Eastern Security Network, ESN, hiding in the bushes.

This is happening few weeks after the Army and the ESN clashed in Orlu.

In the video, one can hear voices of the villagers shouting in agony and fear, as well as the sound of the air bombardment released from the military.

Another reports have it that “Many innocent people have been killed with air strikes. We also learnt that market places were affected”.

A video of the aerial bombardments on Thursday surfaced with fresh tension and anxiety building in the communities.

“Nigerian soldiers are currently conducting aerial strikes in our areas. Many innocent lives may be lost. They are probably looking for ESN operatives who are checking the activities of killer Fulani herdsmen,” a community head told SaharaReporters.

“People’s homes and market places may be affected. We don’t need aircraft in Orlu. They should go and find the stolen school pupils in Niger State,” another angry resident said.

“I have the video. There was an aircraft firing shots possibly in a nearby bush. Very reckless of the airforce; civilians are all over the place,” another person said.

