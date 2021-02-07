‘7th wife loading’ – Fans react to photo of Nengi and Regina Daniels’s 60 year old husband, Ned Nwoko

Some concerned fans of Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Nengi has reacted to the photos she snapped with Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko.

In the photo, Ned Nwoko and Nengi were seen standing very close to each other. According to reports, the reality star and the billionaire are working hand in hand to fight against malaria in Africa.

Nengi‘s photo with the 60-year-old has generated lots of comments from fans and of them have speculated that Ned might like to take her as the 7th wife.

Read some of their comments below;

@j_aryes wrote “New wife loading”

@prince.j51 wrote “9th wife is loading, Nengi stay care of this man abeg”

@jasmineakatu wrote “Nengi God will protect you from Ned”

@flyderapper1 wrote “Nengi Pengi, street people are worried about you becoming his 7th wife”

@adefamous_fashion_empire wrote “I just hope Regina will not come and fight u like dis”

@official_sammy004 wrote “Something fishy going on”

@vivianstar5 wrote “She didn’t do all that full makeover stuffs cos she knows he likes them young and fair….we know your agenda Nengi”