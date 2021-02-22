TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

80-Year-Old Prophetess Who Lures, Kills Children For Rituals…

“Finally I Found Love” – James Brown Officially Ties The Knot…

Emmanuel Ikubese and Anita Brows reportedly call it quit after…

BREAKING: No survivors as military aircraft crashes near Abuja…

(Video) Singer, Terry Apala caught in bed pants down with a lady…

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churchill buys his grandmother a…

If marriage certificates expire like driver license most men…

“God Is The Greatest” – Actor, Osita Iheme “Pawpaw” Says As He…

Actress, Mide Martins reacts to allegation she abandoned the last…

Abuja Plane Crash: Names of officers who died at the Abuja air crash

News
By San

The Nigeria Air Force on Sunday released the names of officers who died in the Beechcraft Kingair B350i plane crash.

In a statement issued by the Air Force spokesman, Ibikunle Daramola, the officers are; Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama (Captain), Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo (Co-pilot), Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System specialist).

Other victims included Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS specialist), Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS specialist), Sergeant Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS specialist), Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician).

READ ALSO

BREAKING: No survivors as military aircraft crashes near…

80-Year-Old Prophetess Who Lures, Kills Children For Rituals…

The aircraft crashed close to the Abuja airport due to engine failure. The Nigerian Air Force spokesman explained that Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has ordered an immediate probe of the accident.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: No survivors as military aircraft crashes near Abuja airport

“This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure en route Minna. First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash,” he said.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal IO Amao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

“While urging the general public to remain calm and await the outcome of the investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

80-Year-Old Prophetess Who Lures, Kills Children For Rituals Arrested In Anambra…

“Finally I Found Love” – James Brown Officially Ties The Knot With His Boyfriend…

Emmanuel Ikubese and Anita Brows reportedly call it quit after 1year in marriage

BREAKING: No survivors as military aircraft crashes near Abuja airport

(Video) Singer, Terry Apala caught in bed pants down with a lady after allegedly…

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churchill buys his grandmother a duplex

If marriage certificates expire like driver license most men won’t renew…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Abuja Plane Crash: Names of officers who died at the Abuja air crash

Adesua and Banky W welcome their first child after almost 4 years

‘She killed the outfit like her mum killed the innocent person’…

Starboy Effect: See How Wizkid reacted after Bovi Said He Made Tiwa Savage…

Man snatches wig and slippers he bought for girlfriend after seeing her with…

How Your Favourite Nigerian Celebs Appeared At The 14th Headies Award –…

Watch as Wizkid greets 2Baba at the Headies Award (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More