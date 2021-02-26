Abuja Plane Crash: Nigerian Air Force Buries Fallen Officers Amid Tears

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By San

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Thursday buried officers who died in the Beechcraft King Air B350i crash on February 21.

The personnel were laid to rest at the National Military Cemetery in Karonmajigi, Airport Road, Abuja. The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), AVM Oladayo Amao, said they paid the supreme price in the service to the nation.

“I stand here today bearing my personal grief as well as the entire NAF and the country as we lay to rest the remains of our fallen colleagues while in active duty to the service of their fatherland.

“I must confess that even at this moment, NAF is still in palpable shock and grieving very deeply upon this loss of our gallant and courageous heroes,” NAN quoted him as saying.

Amao added that the officers died during efforts to secure the release of the staff and students abducted from the Government Science College Kagara, Niger State.

He said the death of the officers and airmen should spur Nigerians to expose and fight crimes.

The Air Chief said NAF will ensure that the departed souls did not die in vain. He promised their families of continued support.

Director, NAF Chaplaincy Protestants, Group Capt. Dogo Gani, prayed that the remains of the fallen heroes will rest in peace.

 

