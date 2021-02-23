TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

God when? – Ladies react as 2Baba holds wife, Annie’s…

Abuja Plane Crash: “We Saw Human Beings Burning In Fire –…

Actor, RMD allegedly cheating on his wife with Chioma –…

Nigerians mock actress, Eniola Badmus over her choice of outfit…

Adesua and Banky W welcome their first child after almost 4 years

Abuja Plane Crash: Names of officers who died at the Abuja air…

‘She killed the outfit like her mum killed the innocent…

Lagos Judge who earns N660k per month buys N1.2billion flat in…

I miss you my good friend, you were the best – Nkem Owoh…

Actor, Yul Edochie receives prayers from mum over 2023 presidential ambition (Video)

EntertainmentNollywood
By Olumide

Recall that a few weeks ago, veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie came out publicly to endorse his son, Yul Edochie’s  political ambition.

See also: Pete Edochie endorses Yul Edochie’s presidential ambition (video)

Well, it looks like the Edochies are looking forward to 2023 and can’t wait for the actor to take a shot.

READ ALSO

I miss you my good friend, you were the best – Nkem…

Actress, Mide Martins reacts to allegation she abandoned the…

In the latest post, Nollywood actor and politician, Yul Edochie showed the moment he received prayers from his mum, Josephine Edochie over his 2023 presidential ambition.

Yul Edochie shared a video of his mum praying for him on Instagram on Monday.

He said a mother’s blessing is important.

“A mother’s blessing is very important. Yul Edochie 2023,” he wrote.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

God when? – Ladies react as 2Baba holds wife, Annie’s shoes for her…

Abuja Plane Crash: “We Saw Human Beings Burning In Fire – Residents…

Actor, RMD allegedly cheating on his wife with Chioma – Blogger opens can…

Nigerians mock actress, Eniola Badmus over her choice of outfit to #14thHeadies…

Adesua and Banky W welcome their first child after almost 4 years

Abuja Plane Crash: Names of officers who died at the Abuja air crash

‘She killed the outfit like her mum killed the innocent person’…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Actor, Yul Edochie receives prayers from mum over 2023 presidential ambition…

Lady seeks for egg donor for N100,000 in Abuja while it is N2,6 million abroad…

Mercy Aigbe opens up on living a life full of pretence.

Actor, RMD allegedly cheating on his wife with Chioma – Blogger opens can…

BBNaija Ka3na lambasts a fan who tattooed her name on her body

Trouble as Davido’s alleged fourth baby mama, Larrissa London resurfaces…

For the umpteenth time, Tunde Ednut loses his Instagram page

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More