Actor, Yul Edochie receives prayers from mum over 2023 presidential ambition (Video)

Recall that a few weeks ago, veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie came out publicly to endorse his son, Yul Edochie’s political ambition.

Well, it looks like the Edochies are looking forward to 2023 and can’t wait for the actor to take a shot.

In the latest post, Nollywood actor and politician, Yul Edochie showed the moment he received prayers from his mum, Josephine Edochie over his 2023 presidential ambition.

Yul Edochie shared a video of his mum praying for him on Instagram on Monday.

He said a mother’s blessing is important.

“A mother’s blessing is very important. Yul Edochie 2023,” he wrote.

Watch the video below;