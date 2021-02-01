TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Alleged husband snatcher, Rosy Meurer reportedly pregnant for…

I don’t date women, I marry them within 3 weeks – Ned…

Ned Nwoko’s Grown-Up Daughter, Julia Shares Lovely Photos Of…

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift…

Princess Shyngle announces new marriage, shares their love story…

The dog dey see vision? Nigerians react to price of 6 months old…

Video of Alaafin of Oyo showing off some romantic dance moves…

(Video) Mixed reactions as BBNaija Tacha and singer, LAX spark…

Don Jazzy gives fan 100K for framing tweet he replied on Twitter…

Actress, Adebimpe Oyebade’s birthday message to lover, Adedimeji Lateef will melt your heart

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Adebimpe Oyebade has melted the heart of many on social media with the birthday message she wrote for her lover, Lateef Adedimeji.

According to Adebimpe who once denied being in a relationship with the actor, Lateef is the answer to her prayers because he has a very pure and kind soul.

Read all she wrote below;

READ ALSO

Actress, Adebimpe Oyebade gives alleged lover, Lateef…

‘He is too cute’ – Nollywood celebrities…

“Hey Superstar @adedimejilateef… I call you Ade not only because it’s your name but because you’re nothing short of the crown… You’re an answer to our prayers, you’re a solution carrier, a mobile reservoir of inspiring knowledge…
Every day should be your birthday because you deserve to be celebrated daily…
Ade with the drama, Ade with the vibe, Ade with the healing smiles, Ade With the purest of hearts and the kindest of souls, you’re sweeter than the sweetest, my Mr Fix It. Manager et Prayer warrior.
Thank you for all you do, thank you for your selflessness, for making me your priority, for everything.
May the best of your past be the worst of your future, I can see it from here, it’s clearer than the eyes of the newborn, so heartwarming to see myself in it as well…Happy birthday Tems… Stay kinging small pops”

Watch their Video below;

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Alleged husband snatcher, Rosy Meurer reportedly pregnant for Tonto Dikeh’s…

I don’t date women, I marry them within 3 weeks – Ned Nwoko says

Ned Nwoko’s Grown-Up Daughter, Julia Shares Lovely Photos Of Herself From…

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift his soul; she…

Princess Shyngle announces new marriage, shares their love story (Video)

The dog dey see vision? Nigerians react to price of 6 months old dog fixed at…

Video of Alaafin of Oyo showing off some romantic dance moves with one of his…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Adebimpe Oyebade’s birthday message to lover, Adedimeji Lateef…

Dump him as soon as he says he doesn’t celebrate Val – Man warns…

How to be a thief: Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robber Releases A Book On How…

Comedian Chigul shows off incredible weight loss transformation (photos)

“I am seeing bedroom styles I never knew existed” – Ifu Ennada reacts to…

“He did not kiss me” – BBNaija’s Kaisha exonerates Kiddwaya from “kiss…

Don’t compare me to any rubbish again – Timaya reacts after being…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More