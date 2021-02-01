Actress, Adebimpe Oyebade’s birthday message to lover, Adedimeji Lateef will melt your heart

Nollywood actress, Adebimpe Oyebade has melted the heart of many on social media with the birthday message she wrote for her lover, Lateef Adedimeji.

According to Adebimpe who once denied being in a relationship with the actor, Lateef is the answer to her prayers because he has a very pure and kind soul.

Read all she wrote below;

“Hey Superstar @adedimejilateef… I call you Ade not only because it’s your name but because you’re nothing short of the crown… You’re an answer to our prayers, you’re a solution carrier, a mobile reservoir of inspiring knowledge…

Every day should be your birthday because you deserve to be celebrated daily…

Ade with the drama, Ade with the vibe, Ade with the healing smiles, Ade With the purest of hearts and the kindest of souls, you’re sweeter than the sweetest, my Mr Fix It. Manager et Prayer warrior.

Thank you for all you do, thank you for your selflessness, for making me your priority, for everything.

May the best of your past be the worst of your future, I can see it from here, it’s clearer than the eyes of the newborn, so heartwarming to see myself in it as well…Happy birthday Tems… Stay kinging small pops”

Watch their Video below;