TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Alleged husband snatcher, Rosy Meurer reportedly pregnant for…

I don’t date women, I marry them within 3 weeks – Ned…

Ned Nwoko’s Grown-Up Daughter, Julia Shares Lovely Photos Of…

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift…

Princess Shyngle announces new marriage, shares their love story…

The dog dey see vision? Nigerians react to price of 6 months old…

Video of Alaafin of Oyo showing off some romantic dance moves…

(Video) Mixed reactions as BBNaija Tacha and singer, LAX spark…

Don Jazzy gives fan 100K for framing tweet he replied on Twitter…

Actress, Chioma Akpotha and other Nollywood celebrities celebrate actor, Zubby Michael as he clocks 36 today

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Veteran Nollywood actress,  Chioma Akpotha, and other Nollywood celebrities have taken out time on Instagram to celebrate actor, Zubby Michael on his 36th birthday today.

Taking to his Instagram space to celebrate his birthday, Zubby Michael wrote;

“HAPPY CAKE DAY TO ME #ZM #A1 #SA #doings #nawedeyhere #blessup.”

READ ALSO

‘Don’t be intimated, speak out’ –…

‘Do not judge people by what you heard about…

Some of Zubby’s colleague in the movie Industry decided to storm his comment section to drop their wishes.

See some wishes Zubby got below;

@chiomakpotha wrote “Happy birthday Zubby nwannem ! God bless this new year and grant you many more blessings Amen. Love you”

@destinyetikoofficial wrote “Happy blessed birthday Ezendiala.. a king u are and a king u shall remain more life”

@blossomchukwujekwu rote “Happy BIRTHDAY bro @zubbymichael Odogwu!! Chukwu gozie gi nna. #KeepBlazing

#EzeNdiAla”

@akunwafor_obiligbo wrote “Happy birthday nwanne more years to celebrate with Big bag”

@deyemitheactor wrote “Happy birthday bruver!!!”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Alleged husband snatcher, Rosy Meurer reportedly pregnant for Tonto Dikeh’s…

I don’t date women, I marry them within 3 weeks – Ned Nwoko says

Ned Nwoko’s Grown-Up Daughter, Julia Shares Lovely Photos Of Herself From…

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift his soul; she…

Princess Shyngle announces new marriage, shares their love story (Video)

The dog dey see vision? Nigerians react to price of 6 months old dog fixed at…

Video of Alaafin of Oyo showing off some romantic dance moves with one of his…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Chioma Akpotha and other Nollywood celebrities celebrate actor, Zubby…

AY Comedian celebrates his only child as she clocks 13

Actress, Adebimpe Oyebade’s birthday message to lover, Adedimeji Lateef…

Dump him as soon as he says he doesn’t celebrate Val – Man warns…

How to be a thief: Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robber Releases A Book On How…

Comedian Chigul shows off incredible weight loss transformation (photos)

“I am seeing bedroom styles I never knew existed” – Ifu Ennada reacts to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More