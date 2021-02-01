Actress, Chioma Akpotha and other Nollywood celebrities celebrate actor, Zubby Michael as he clocks 36 today

Veteran Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha, and other Nollywood celebrities have taken out time on Instagram to celebrate actor, Zubby Michael on his 36th birthday today.

Taking to his Instagram space to celebrate his birthday, Zubby Michael wrote;

“HAPPY CAKE DAY TO ME #ZM #A1 #SA #doings #nawedeyhere #blessup.”

Some of Zubby’s colleague in the movie Industry decided to storm his comment section to drop their wishes.

See some wishes Zubby got below;

@chiomakpotha wrote “Happy birthday Zubby nwannem ! God bless this new year and grant you many more blessings Amen. Love you”

@destinyetikoofficial wrote “Happy blessed birthday Ezendiala.. a king u are and a king u shall remain more life”

@blossomchukwujekwu rote “Happy BIRTHDAY bro @zubbymichael Odogwu!! Chukwu gozie gi nna. #KeepBlazing

#EzeNdiAla”

@akunwafor_obiligbo wrote “Happy birthday nwanne more years to celebrate with Big bag”

@deyemitheactor wrote “Happy birthday bruver!!!”