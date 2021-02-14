Actress, Eniola Badmus mourns her mother

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus took to Instagram to mourn her mum, 17 years after her death.

According to Eniola, she has been without a mother for 17 years and she can not stop crying each time she remembers her mum’s death.

Taking to Instagram to say this, the 43-year-old wrote;

“Seventeen years without a mother… I can’t find words to describe how valuable you were to me. The death of you will always remain to be the greatest loss in my life. May God grant you eternal peace.

I look back to the days you were with us and I can’t help myself crying. I still miss you so much, mom. You were and always will remain the greatest mom ever. From sunrise to sunset, every moment would have been more wonderful if you were with us today. Your memories will never be forgotten.

Everything I am today is what you always dreamt for me. I wish you were alive to see your daughter living up to your dreams. I miss you! I think about the memories and realize what a wonderful childhood I had. The love and care of a mother are truly incomparable to anything else. I miss you in every moment of my life.

A mother is the closest friend a daughter can ever have. Even after all these years, I feel the need for you in my life. I wish you knew how much I miss you!EniolaBadmus”