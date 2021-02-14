TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react as another mother of two tattoos Bobrisky’s…

Valentine: Cardi B replies those dragging her for buying her man…

After apologising to Cuppy, Davido’s PA, Israel sends a message…

Watch as protester runs for his life as police attempt to arrest…

Singer, Peter of Psquare allegedly involved in a cheating scandal…

We are all one – Mr Macaroni speaks after release

Watch as heavily pregnant Nigerian lady drags man on streets of…

I am on a weight loss journey for certain reasons – Ronke…

Oganisers of BBNaija speak on audition for season 6

Actress, Eniola Badmus mourns her mother

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus took to Instagram to mourn her mum, 17 years after her death.

According to Eniola, she has been without a mother for 17 years and she can not stop crying each time she remembers her mum’s death.

Taking to Instagram to say this, the 43-year-old wrote;

READ ALSO

Fans shower actress, Nkechi Blessing with plenty of dollars…

‘No matter how small, make sure you show someone…

“Seventeen years without a mother… I can’t find words to describe how valuable you were to me. The death of you will always remain to be the greatest loss in my life. May God grant you eternal peace.

I look back to the days you were with us and I can’t help myself crying. I still miss you so much, mom. You were and always will remain the greatest mom ever. From sunrise to sunset, every moment would have been more wonderful if you were with us today. Your memories will never be forgotten.

Everything I am today is what you always dreamt for me. I wish you were alive to see your daughter living up to your dreams. I miss you! I think about the memories and realize what a wonderful childhood I had. The love and care of a mother are truly incomparable to anything else. I miss you in every moment of my life.

A mother is the closest friend a daughter can ever have. Even after all these years, I feel the need for you in my life. I wish you knew how much I miss you!EniolaBadmus”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react as another mother of two tattoos Bobrisky’s full photo on…

Valentine: Cardi B replies those dragging her for buying her man a Lamborghini

After apologising to Cuppy, Davido’s PA, Israel sends a message to Femi Otedola

Watch as protester runs for his life as police attempt to arrest him at the…

Singer, Peter of Psquare allegedly involved in a cheating scandal with Ugandan…

We are all one – Mr Macaroni speaks after release

Watch as heavily pregnant Nigerian lady drags man on streets of Europe for…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Eniola Badmus mourns her mother

Fans shower actress, Nkechi Blessing with plenty of dollars on her 32nd birthday

“Everything I do, I do for you” – Nengi remembers mum 5 years after her death

Hilarious moment Husband asks wife if she bought shares in Dangote after adding…

Valentine: Any lady not satisfied with flowers & chocolates not a wife…

Policeman allegedly attempts to arrest two ladies talking about…

We are all one – Mr Macaroni speaks after release

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More