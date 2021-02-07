TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lupita Nyong’o participates in Wizkid’s Joro…

Chioma melts hearts as she shares lovely photos of herself and…

‘Why I avoid female fans’ – Nollywood actor,…

‘What a wicked world’ – Timi Dakolo laments…

“When a woman acquires a car, Jobless fools tag it man”…

‘I paused 10 years of my life to give my son a proper home…

Davido gifts little girl 500k for making a saxophone version of…

As a girl, you suppose dey fear brokeness pass break up –…

Still looking ageless – Veteran actress Omotola…

Actress, Funke Akindele reacts to Mercy Aigbe’s new Range Rover SUV gift, see what she had to say

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has reacted to her colleague, Mercy Aigbe’s new Range Rover SUV gift from an online vendor identified as Glee.

According to Funke, she is happy for Mercy and she wants her to drive her in her new SUV to the cinema to see her new movie, Omo ghetto the saga again.

Taking to her Instagram page to specially celebrate the 43-year-old, Funke wrote;

READ ALSO

Nollywood celebrities except Iyabo Ojo celebrate actress,…

Mercy Aigbe, Bobrisky reacts as Funke Akindele jumps on the…

“@realmercyaigbe congrats on your new whip!!! Oya buy one SUV for me too as per say You be my co-star in #omoghettothesaga Babes, you go use that new SUV carry me go watch #omoghettothesagamovie today for cinema o!! God bless you more dear”

Reacting to this, Mercy Aigbe wrote;  “Thank you, babe! Oya leggggo! I will use it to carry two of your fans too! Oya if you want to ride with me in my new RR to see the highest-grossing movie #omoghettothesaga in the cinema like this comment”

This comes a few hours after Iyabo Ojo dragged her colleague, Mercy Aigbe on Saturday for lying about being gifted a range rover as a show of some competition of some sort especially coming after Iyabo Ojo was given hers a few months before.

According to the mother of two, being in a competition with someone is toxic and stressful. Adding that its old fashioned lacking peace of mind because of competition.

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lupita Nyong’o participates in Wizkid’s Joro Challenge (Video)

Chioma melts hearts as she shares lovely photos of herself and Ifeanyi

‘Why I avoid female fans’ – Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael

‘What a wicked world’ – Timi Dakolo laments bitterly after his…

“When a woman acquires a car, Jobless fools tag it man” – Destiny…

‘I paused 10 years of my life to give my son a proper home training’…

Davido gifts little girl 500k for making a saxophone version of his song…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Funke Akindele reacts to Mercy Aigbe’s new Range Rover SUV gift,…

Bobrisky indirectly warns fellow crossdresser, James Brown, says he should never…

‘You look like Number 1’ – Fans react as Toyin Abraham shares…

Burna Boy convoy in hit-and-run mess in Lekki, Lagos

James Brown reveals the dream he had about Bobrisky (Video)

You mustn’t have a man, but you need one — Actress Anita Joseph to women

As a girl, you suppose dey fear brokeness pass break up – Davido’s baby…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More