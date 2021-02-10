Actress, Nkechi Blessing shares hot, breathtaking photos ahead of her 32nd birthday

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has flooded the streets of Instagram with hot, sizzling photos of herself, ahead of her 32nd birthday.

Captioning the photos, the controversial actress wrote;

“If I have ever made you smile thru my post one way or the oda, then I deserve a gift from you…Edakun start asking for my acct number…Tainks sooo much…Drop it like it’s HOT”

See the photos below;

See some of the reactions Nkechi’s photos generated below;

@caringlarry2k wrote “So Na 32 years and some people go they tell her how to live her life..chai people they ment, in massive advance sis”

@r.wasiu wrote “Ha Ha Watin happen .. person no fit enter inster gram on peace again”

@kenny_rands wrote “Choiii.. my queen I don save your pictures Taya, my gallery is on fire right now”