Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde trademarks her name

Nollywood
By Olumide
omotola-jolade

Popular Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has trademarked her first name, Omotola.

The talented actress made this known via her Twitter handle on Wednesday.

She wrote

””OMOTOLA” is now Trademarked.”

Omotola is the latest celebrity to take this step. Recall that Big Brother                Naija lockdown housemate Erica a few weeks back also trademarked her nickname ‘Star Girl’ which she got from fans when she was in the Big Brother house.

See also: Any other Star Girl is a counterfeit – Reactions as BBNaija’s Erica trademarks “Star Girl”

However, while Erica trademarked her nickname, Omotola trademarked her real name.

