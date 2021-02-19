TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

High school student allegedly tries to shoot teacher for cutting…

Rosy Meurer reacts to some speculations about herself and her…

“Are You Ashamed To Call Him Your Husband” –…

‘The young man is made for life’ – Reactions as…

Life Don Dey Balance – Nigerians React As Americans Queue…

BBNaija’s Vee meets her idol, Naomi Campbell(Video) |

Destiny Etiko raises eyebrows as she visits Kogi State Governor,…

Driver who killed Nicki Minaj’s dad in a hit-and-run…

Nigerian woman welcomes sextuplets after twins (Photos)

Actress, Stella Damasus shares 21 years throwback photo with daughter

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus has shared a 21 years throwback photo with her daughter.

According to the mother of two, she was 22 years old and her daughter was 1-year-old when the photo was snapped.

Captioning the photo, the proud mum wrote;

READ ALSO

Veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor shares her story to…

‘The entertainment industry is filled with fake…

“My 22-year-old self and my 1-year-old first daughter @izzybelleimages in the year 2000. #flashbackfriday #fridayvibes”

Reacting to this, Stella’s daughter wrote;

“Bro!!! I can’t get over how cute I looked in this picture …It’s crazy how I’m gonna be 22 this year ”

See the photo below;

See some of the reactions the photo earned below;

@chideenmar wrote “No ageing”

@fitmrsfats wrote “Wow. How did you process being a mom at 22?”

@officialtoniagold wrote “How come ur finer and younger now ”

@jataunancy wrote “See how beautifully you have appreciated like fine wine over the years… Beautiful woman”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

High school student allegedly tries to shoot teacher for cutting her dyed hair…

Rosy Meurer reacts to some speculations about herself and her husband, Churchill…

“Are You Ashamed To Call Him Your Husband” – Basket…

‘The young man is made for life’ – Reactions as Tonto…

Life Don Dey Balance – Nigerians React As Americans Queue Up To Fetch…

BBNaija’s Vee meets her idol, Naomi Campbell(Video) |

Destiny Etiko raises eyebrows as she visits Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

17-Year-Old School Girl Who Tried To Shoot Teacher In Cross River Finally…

Burna Boy shows off brand new Rolls-Royce worth N140 million (Video)

Actress, Stella Damasus shares 21 years throwback photo with daughter

Eho is your dear? – Toke Makinwa asks as she gives fans tips on how to…

Naira Marley advises fans on what they can do with the internet

I will delete your Twitter account – Simi sends warning to her mother…

‘Your brain stinks and you’re disgusting’ – BBNaija Alex…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More