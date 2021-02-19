Actress, Stella Damasus shares 21 years throwback photo with daughter

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus has shared a 21 years throwback photo with her daughter.

According to the mother of two, she was 22 years old and her daughter was 1-year-old when the photo was snapped.

Captioning the photo, the proud mum wrote;

“My 22-year-old self and my 1-year-old first daughter @izzybelleimages in the year 2000. #flashbackfriday #fridayvibes”

Reacting to this, Stella’s daughter wrote;

“Bro!!! I can’t get over how cute I looked in this picture …It’s crazy how I’m gonna be 22 this year ”

See the photo below;

See some of the reactions the photo earned below;

@chideenmar wrote “No ageing”

@fitmrsfats wrote “Wow. How did you process being a mom at 22?”

@officialtoniagold wrote “How come ur finer and younger now ”

@jataunancy wrote “See how beautifully you have appreciated like fine wine over the years… Beautiful woman”