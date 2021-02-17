Adekunle Gold announces the launch of his paint company (Video)

Nigerian talented singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold has joined the list of Nigerian celebrities to start their firms outside the entertainment industry.

This comes as Adekunle Gold today tool to social media to announce the launch of his paint company.

This good news was announced by Adekunle Gold himself as he could not hide the excitement and joy that comes with having a company of his own called Shades (Premium Acrylic Paint).

He wrote:

”Today is a great day. Great, because finally, I get to share something I’ve been working on for years with you.

Shades, The Paint Company – Adekunle Kosoko’s Premium Acrylic paint company to serve all people and all energies. My inspiration was you. Is you. I wanted to give you a way to express yourself through colours. To have you walk in the room with walls speaking our language and letting you feel exactly how you choose.

I have put so much time and value into this, because you deserve the best and that’s all I’m willing to give you. I assure you that I don’t indulge in mediocrity, and I won’t start now.

So I ask you, with all joy and pride and humility, to come with me on this exciting journey with Shades, The Paint Company.”