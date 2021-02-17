TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh’s fans react as her ex husband, Churchill…

Pastor Essa Ogorry who refused to wed couple for arriving late is…

Bobrisky rules out fallout with Tonto Dikeh, blasts haters

Tonto Dikeh surprises her son, King Andre by gifting him a real…

Nigerians react to Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s birthday…

Watch as Tonto Dikeh speaks on her ex-husband, Olakunle…

Popular blogger calls out Mide Martins for allegedly abandoning…

(Video) Toyin Abraham pays Mercy Johnson a visit at her home,…

Two are better than one – Lateef Adedimeji, Mo Bimpe spark…

Adekunle Gold announces the launch of his paint company (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide
Adekunle Gold new hairstyle
Adekunle Gold new hairstyle

Nigerian talented singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold has joined the list of Nigerian celebrities to start their firms outside the entertainment industry.

This comes as Adekunle Gold today tool to social media to announce the  launch of his paint company.

This good news was announced by Adekunle Gold himself as he could not hide the excitement and joy that comes with having a company of his own called  Shades (Premium Acrylic Paint).

READ ALSO

Why I don’t react to controversies about me – Wizkid

Lil Frosh remanded over assault on girlfriend

He wrote:

”Today is a great day. Great, because finally, I get to share something I’ve been working on for years with you.

Shades, The Paint Company – Adekunle Kosoko’s Premium Acrylic paint company to serve all people and all energies. My inspiration was you. Is you. I wanted to give you a way to express yourself through colours. To have you walk in the room with walls speaking our language and letting you feel exactly how you choose.

I have put so much time and value into this, because you deserve the best and that’s all I’m willing to give you. I assure you that I don’t indulge in mediocrity, and I won’t start now.

So I ask you, with all joy and pride and humility, to come with me on this exciting journey with Shades, The Paint Company.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh’s fans react as her ex husband, Churchill shares more loved up…

Pastor Essa Ogorry who refused to wed couple for arriving late is dead

Bobrisky rules out fallout with Tonto Dikeh, blasts haters

Tonto Dikeh surprises her son, King Andre by gifting him a real…

Nigerians react to Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s birthday message to Tonto…

Watch as Tonto Dikeh speaks on her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill’s…

Popular blogger calls out Mide Martins for allegedly abandoning the last child…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

TIME 100 next 2021: Davido, FK Abudu, Odunayo Eweniyi and Damilola Odufuwa make…

Laycon showers accolades on Davido, says he is one of the biggest voices in…

Adekunle Gold announces the launch of his paint company (Video)

Nigerians react to Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s birthday message to Tonto…

Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde trademarks her name

(Video) Toyin Abraham pays Mercy Johnson a visit at her home, reveals the…

Couple tie the knot years after walking down the aisle as ring bearer and flower…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More