Adesua and Banky W welcome their first child after almost 4 years

Congratulations are in order for Nigerian celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua Etomi on the birth of their newborn baby after almost 4 years after they tied the knot.

According to the couple, their baby is a boy and they welcomed him a month ago.

Taking to Instagram to announce the birth of the child, Adesua who is also celebrating her birthday today, wrote;

“You have a track record of keeping your word. Ọlọrun agbaye o, you are mighty”. 4 weeks ago I received the best birthday gift ever. Our Son. 1+1=3 #Godisforeverthegreatest #mamaZ”

Sharing beautiful and amazing baby bump photos of Adesua, proud father, Banky W also wrote;

“Happy birthday to my lady, my love and Purpose Partner, My world, my wife and Baby Mama. I didn’t think it was possible for you to be more beautiful than you already were… but I was wrong. Because you’re not just beautiful, you’re strong.

You’re grace and favour personified, and you’re so much more. Words cannot properly express how grateful I am for you, how much I love you, or what we’ve been through. I’m thankful that you’re mine. And that God made everything beautiful in His time… He turned our tears into triumph and our loss into laughter… He’s changed our lives forever, here’s to the next (and best) chapter… Nothing I can say or do can top what He gave us ..My baby had a baby and he’s everything we prayed for @adesuaetomi Happy birthday “Mama Zaiah” I love you SCATTER.”

See their photos below;