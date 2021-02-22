TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

80-Year-Old Prophetess Who Lures, Kills Children For Rituals…

“Finally I Found Love” – James Brown Officially Ties The Knot…

Emmanuel Ikubese and Anita Brows reportedly call it quit after…

BREAKING: No survivors as military aircraft crashes near Abuja…

(Video) Singer, Terry Apala caught in bed pants down with a lady…

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churchill buys his grandmother a…

If marriage certificates expire like driver license most men…

“God Is The Greatest” – Actor, Osita Iheme “Pawpaw” Says As He…

Actress, Mide Martins reacts to allegation she abandoned the last…

Adesua and Banky W welcome their first child after almost 4 years

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Congratulations are in order for Nigerian celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua Etomi on the birth of their newborn baby after almost 4 years after they tied the knot.

According to the couple, their baby is a boy and they welcomed him a month ago.

Taking to Instagram to announce the birth of the child, Adesua who is also celebrating her birthday today, wrote;

READ ALSO

Nigerian Celebrity Couples Who Didn’t Like Each Other…

Banky W pens down emotional words to Adesua on their 3rd…

“You have a track record of keeping your word. Ọlọrun agbaye o, you are mighty”. 4 weeks ago I received the best birthday gift ever. Our Son.  1+1=3 #Godisforeverthegreatest #mamaZ”

Sharing beautiful and amazing baby bump photos of Adesua, proud father, Banky W also wrote;

“Happy birthday to my lady, my love and Purpose Partner, My world, my wife and Baby Mama. I didn’t think it was possible for you to be more beautiful than you already were… but I was wrong. Because you’re not just beautiful, you’re strong.
You’re grace and favour personified, and you’re so much more. Words cannot properly express how grateful I am for you, how much I love you, or what we’ve been through. I’m thankful that you’re mine.  And that God made everything beautiful in His time… He turned our tears into triumph and our loss into laughter… He’s changed our lives forever, here’s to the next (and best) chapter… Nothing I can say or do can top what He gave us ..My baby had a baby and he’s everything we prayed for @adesuaetomi  Happy birthday “Mama Zaiah” I love you SCATTER.”

See their photos below;

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

80-Year-Old Prophetess Who Lures, Kills Children For Rituals Arrested In Anambra…

“Finally I Found Love” – James Brown Officially Ties The Knot With His Boyfriend…

Emmanuel Ikubese and Anita Brows reportedly call it quit after 1year in marriage

BREAKING: No survivors as military aircraft crashes near Abuja airport

(Video) Singer, Terry Apala caught in bed pants down with a lady after allegedly…

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churchill buys his grandmother a duplex

If marriage certificates expire like driver license most men won’t renew…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Abuja Plane Crash: Names of officers who died at the Abuja air crash

Adesua and Banky W welcome their first child after almost 4 years

‘She killed the outfit like her mum killed the innocent person’…

Starboy Effect: See How Wizkid reacted after Bovi Said He Made Tiwa Savage…

Man snatches wig and slippers he bought for girlfriend after seeing her with…

How Your Favourite Nigerian Celebs Appeared At The 14th Headies Award –…

Watch as Wizkid greets 2Baba at the Headies Award (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More