After almost 7 years of marriage, Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

It looks like celebrity couple, Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West are about to go their separate ways after seven years of marriage.

This comes as the latest report revealed that Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from the music star and 2020 US presidential candidate.

According to TMZ, it reported that “Kardashian has filed to divorce Kanye West after almost 7 years of marriage, but our sources say it’s as amicable as a divorce can be.”

the report added that Kim is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s 4 kids.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Kanye is fine with the joint custody arrangement, and both Kim and Ye are committed to co-parenting together.