After apologising to Cuppy, Davido’s PA, Israel sends a message to Femi Otedola

Entertainment
By Olumide

Barely a few hours after apologising to billionaire daughter and disc jockey, Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, Davido’s PA, Israel has sent a message to Femi Otedola.

Recall that Israel apologized to Cuppy after he made a statement online which defamed her character

He had claimed Cuppy didn’t give Zlatan any payment after they made a hit song, Gelato.

N a recent update, Israel has also sent a message to her father, Femi Otedola in what looks like an apology on his statement about his daughter, DJ Cuppy.

Israel claimed that his allegation was false and he only said what he heard.

See his post below;

This came moments after Davido and Zlatan reacted over his apology message to the billionaire daughter.

See also: Davido, Zlatan react to Israel DMW’s apology to DJ Cuppy

