After Bobrisky, actress Ada Ameh blasts BBNaija’s Ka3na for dismissing fan who tattooed her name on her thigh

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

BBNaija lockdown housemate, Ka3na’boss lady’ has come under heavy criticism from fans and even celebrities following her reaction to a female fan who tattooed the name of the reality star on her thigh.

Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh is the latest celebrity figure to blast Ka3na.

Ssee also: Drama as Bobrisky ruthlessly drags BBNaija Ka3na, calls her a broke empty skull

Nollywood actress Ada Ameh has slammed former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na for embarrassing a fan who tattooed her name on her thigh.

In a 10 minutes video shared via her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the movie star berated the reality TV for her ‘stupid’ behaviour.

“You went on Twitter and you wrote something that you would have loved someone to have a tattoo of you on their body and this young lady did. You came, did a video and you were all flirting with your hair and you were being sarcastic and that was very wicked of you,” she said.

You know yourself. After this video those people that know her will tag her because I know she can never talk to me because she can’t even dare it because if she dares it, she will know that all of us ‘get equal level but crase get category’.”

Watch video below;

This is coming a few days to the start of the BBNaija reunion.

