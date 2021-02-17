TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh’s fans react as her ex husband, Churchill…

Pastor Essa Ogorry who refused to wed couple for arriving late is…

‘I have been broke helping others’ – Tonto…

Bobrisky rules out fallout with Tonto Dikeh, blasts haters

Just pure workout! – Adunni Ade shows off inspiring 6Kg…

Popular blogger calls out Mide Martins for allegedly abandoning…

Watch as Tonto Dikeh speaks on her ex-husband, Olakunle…

Two are better than one – Lateef Adedimeji, Mo Bimpe spark…

Rihanna goes unclad in new photo

Alleged husband snatcher, Rosy Meurer insists she wasn’t dating Churchill while he was married to Tonto Dikeh

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Alleged husband snatcher, Rosy Meurer has insisted that she was not dating Olakunle Church hill while he was married to Tonto Dikeh.

The 29-year-old made this known during a question and answer session on her Instagram page after a curious follower asked if she was truly dating Churchill while he was still married to Tonto.

According to Rosy, the speculations and rumours about her are not true.

READ ALSO

Uche Maduagwu applauds Rosy Meurer, says its an achievement…

Tonto Dikeh’s fans react as her ex husband, Churchill…

In her words;

“Nothing of such ever happened.”

Another follower also asked what prompted her decision to snatch her best friends husband.

Rosy replied saying;

“I don’t have a best friend! Never had any sort of relationship… Take note”

Recall that a few days ago,  Churchill announced publicly that Rosy who was his P.A is now his wife.

Rosy Meurer and Tonto Dikeh used to be best of friends before she (Tonto) married Churchill in 2015.

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh’s fans react as her ex husband, Churchill shares more loved up…

Pastor Essa Ogorry who refused to wed couple for arriving late is dead

‘I have been broke helping others’ – Tonto Dikeh hints on her…

Bobrisky rules out fallout with Tonto Dikeh, blasts haters

Just pure workout! – Adunni Ade shows off inspiring 6Kg weight loss in one…

Popular blogger calls out Mide Martins for allegedly abandoning the last child…

Watch as Tonto Dikeh speaks on her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill’s…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Alleged husband snatcher, Rosy Meurer insists she wasn’t dating Churchill…

Pastor Essa Ogorry who refused to wed couple for arriving late is dead

Watch as Tonto Dikeh speaks on her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill’s…

Someone else will snatch the man from you – Bobrisky warns husband…

There is nothing a man in a relationship can do for me that I can’t do for…

Confusion as bride receives cutlass as wedding gift

Obinwanne Okeke (Invictus Obi) sentenced to 10 years in Prison

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More