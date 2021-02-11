Am I running a factory? – Lilian Esoro reacts to outrageous electricity bill of 790K

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Popular Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro has cried out via her social media page after she got a huge crazy amount for electricity bill.

Lillian Esoro in her statement stressed that she does not understand why she was issued a bill of over N700,000.

Taking to her instastory on Instagram to share evidence of the bill she was given, the 39-year-old wrote;

“I don’t understand.. am I running a factory? or is this for the year… I don’t understand.. Una dey mad ni? NEPA abi PHCN, una they whine me ni”

See her post below:

Her fans and followers also took to the comment section to react.

