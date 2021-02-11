Am I running a factory? – Lilian Esoro reacts to outrageous electricity bill of 790K

Popular Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro has cried out via her social media page after she got a huge crazy amount for electricity bill.

Lillian Esoro in her statement stressed that she does not understand why she was issued a bill of over N700,000.

See also: ”God that did it for me will do it for you” BBNaija’s Neo rejoices as he travels out of Nigeria for the first time

Taking to her instastory on Instagram to share evidence of the bill she was given, the 39-year-old wrote;

“I don’t understand.. am I running a factory? or is this for the year… I don’t understand.. Una dey mad ni? NEPA abi PHCN, una they whine me ni”

See her post below:

Her fans and followers also took to the comment section to react.