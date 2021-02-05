TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Cardi B participates in the trending silhouette challenge (Video)

Two siblings kill makeup artist for having an affair with the…

‘She was my course mate’ – BBNaija Mercy Eke…

No DNA test needed for my daughter – Yul Edochie

Two Girls Reportedly Sentenced To Death After Hiring Assassins To…

After building a house for her parents, Kid Comedienne, Emanuella…

Teni Gives Davido’s Bentley A Hot Chase On Lagos Highway…

‘Where is your manhood located now’ – Fans ask Bobrisky as he…

‘So Beautiful’ – Nigerians react as Paul Okoye…

“An extra baby added to my garage” Actress, Destiny Etiko says as she shows off her newest whip (Photo)

Nollywood
By Olumide

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has added a new whip to her cars collection.

This comes after the actress reveal she is now a proud owner of a new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado via her Instagram account as she showed off the new car.

“An extra baby added to my garage,” the actress wrote as she showed off her newest car.

READ ALSO

Destiny Etiko announces the official date for her father’s…

Congratulation messages pour in as Actress Bimbo Akinsanya…

Swipe left to see more photos;

Destiny Etiko (born 12 August 1989) is a Nigerian actress who won the City People Movie Award for most Promising Actress (English) at the City People Entertainment Awards in 2016.

Etiko described in an interview with Vanguard, that after registering with the Actors Guild of Nigeria she ventured into the Nigerian movie industry in 2011 and described her experience then as a difficult one because she had to combine her acting career with her school recruitments as she was still a student at the time.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Cardi B participates in the trending silhouette challenge (Video)

Two siblings kill makeup artist for having an affair with the sister’s boyfriend…

‘She was my course mate’ – BBNaija Mercy Eke demands justice…

No DNA test needed for my daughter – Yul Edochie

Two Girls Reportedly Sentenced To Death After Hiring Assassins To Kill Their…

After building a house for her parents, Kid Comedienne, Emanuella buys brand new…

Teni Gives Davido’s Bentley A Hot Chase On Lagos Highway Just To Have Him…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“An extra baby added to my garage” Actress, Destiny Etiko says as…

Drama as man reportedly drags lady to court over N5k after she refuses to visit…

‘She was my course mate’ – BBNaija Mercy Eke demands justice…

Bobrisky hints on the amount of money he spent for his gender transformation

Pres. Buhari extends IGP Adamu’s tenure for 3-months

Mike Bamiloye pens long message to celebrate his wife on her 57th birthday

Check out Harrysong and wife, Alexer Peres Gopa pre-wedding photo & wedding…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More