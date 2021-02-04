Angry Nigerians drag Olubadan of Ibadan for making MC Oluomo’s lover, Ehi Ogbebor the ‘Yeye Oge of Ibadan land’

Angry Nigerians on Instagram have dragged the Olubadan of Ibadan for his decision to honour MC Oluomo’s lover, Ehi Ogbebor with a chieftaincy title.

Taking to Instagram to share the good news, the CEO of Sayaveth interiors and hotel;

“WHEN GOD CALLS…HE QUALIFIES… THANKS SO MUCH TO HIS IMPERIAL MAJESTY …OBA SALIU AKANMU ADETUNJI…OLUBADAN OF IBADANLAND ON THE OFFER OF “YEYE OGE OF IBADANLAND…LONG MAY YOU REIGN”

Some social media users who think Ehi is undeserving of the chieftaincy title have reacted to this. According to them, the businesswoman is not Yoruba neither does she hail from Ibadan, hence the reason why she should not be honoured with such post.

Read some comments below;

@talabimoreenwrote “Kabeyesi ori yin ti buru, as you don collect millions na. Rubbish”

@barista_dharmilolla wrote “Yoruba kings are just useless, where did we go wrong in this country”

@eko_ayaba wrote “Ehi, born, bred and schooled in Edo state, suddenly becomes Yeye Oge of Ibadan, Yoruba land. Abeg how e take connect. Someone that can’t even speak Yoruba. Tell me something I don’t know. So no Yoruba woman fine reach Ehi abi?”

@pharmwendy wrote “Yoruba lane and nonsense just have plenty money or go for reality show, fiammm, chieftaincy title right at your doorstep”

@______queensheeba wrote “Lol when did Yoruba chief title got so belittled these days egbami”