Another MC Oluomo’s daughter officially becomes a registered nurse in America

One of the daughter’s of Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos chapter, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo has officially become a registered nurse in Georgia, America.

Taking to Instagram to share the good news, the elated MC Oluomo’s daughter, Nofisat shared photos from her graduation with the caption;

“Allow me to Reintroduce Myself…Ms Nofisat Akinsanya, BSN, RN. I’m officially a Registered Nurse in the states of Georgia. I passed my NCLEX with the Minimal Number of questions and even though I was freaking out; my support system did not back out once… Will be working at Northside and I can’t wait to begin this journey. According to Cardi B “My careers taking off, these hoes jogging in place”