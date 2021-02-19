“Are You Ashamed To Call Him Your Husband” – Basket Mouth’s Wife Asks Rosy Meurer

Elsie Okpocha, the wife of Basket Mouth has reacted to the videos posted on Instagram by Rosy Meurer, clearing the husband snatching allegations leveled against her and addressing her marriage to Olakunle Churchill, the estranged husband of Tonto Dikeh.

In the posts, she addresses her husband formally and without terms of endearment.

Commenting on this via her Instagram Stories, Elsie Okpocha wrote: “Mr Churchill this, Mr Churchill that… Aunty say ‘my husband’ naaa, abi are you ashamed to call him that??????? Wahala just be like bicycle.”

Rosy Meurer, the new wife of Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-husband has taken to social media to address some speculations about herself and her hubby, Churchill Olakunle.

In a new video, she stated that she was never friend nor best friends with any of Churchill’s ex-wives as speculated by people online.

