“Ask questions, don’t be his disposable Valentine” – Reno Omokri advises women

Social Media drama
By Olumide

Ahead of this year Valentine’s day, former Presidential aide and political critic, Reno Omokri has advised ladies to be careful about men who deceive women in the name of Valentine’s Day.

Reno urged women to always ask questions about the men they are going out with on February 14.

In a post on social media, Reno told women to always ask the man what happened to his last valentine date before saying yes to him so that they wouldn’t end being a used and dump..

“Dear ladies, Don’t be too excited if a man asks, ‘will you be my Valentine?’ Before saying yes or no, ask what happened to his last year Valentine. If you are not bold enough to ask, do your private investigation. Don’t be his disposable Valentine”

