AY Comedian celebrates his only child as she clocks 13

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun popularly known as AY took to Instagram to pen down a lovely birthday message to his only child, Michelle on her 13th birthday today.

According to the proud father, Michelle is his sweet baby and he loves her very much.

Sharing some of her adorable photos from her birthday shoot, the 49-year-old wrote;

‘Dear Michelle Adeola Makun, turning 13 today marks another start in your life, may beautiful things never cease to happen in your life. May you continue to grow in wisdom and knowledge. May you continue to stand tall amongst your equals.
As you grow into becoming a woman, I pray God perfects all that concerns you. My sweet baby, I wish you a happy birthday and happier moments in life. @realmabelmakun and I love you.’

Via Instagram
