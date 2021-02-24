Banky W shares videos from song he recorded when Adesua was 6 months pregnant, reveals meaning of their baby’s name

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian music star and actor, Bankole Wellington aka Banky W has shared more about his new son and the song he recorded about the journey to welcoming him.

Banky W revealed that the video of his song stars Adesua who was six months pregnant with Zaiah.

Read what he said:

“His name is Hazaiah Olusegun “Champ” Wellington. (we call him Zaiah, pronounced Zah-Yah, or Champ)

“Hazaiah means God sees/God has seen in Hebrew. Olusegun means God has given victory in Yoruba. It captures our testimony regarding the journey towards his arrival; Zaiah is truly an answer to our prayers.

“God had the Final Say. And I don’t know what you’re praying or hoping for… but I do know that God is still in the business of answering prayers, and if you can trust Him, and place your faith in the Giver, not in your preferred timing of His gift, nothing is impossible. If He could do this for us, please believe He can do anything for you. Our hearts are full. Our joy knows no bounds.”

