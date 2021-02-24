Banky W shares videos from song he recorded when Adesua was 6 months pregnant, reveals meaning of their baby’s name

Nigerian music star and actor, Bankole Wellington aka Banky W has shared more about his new son and the song he recorded about the journey to welcoming him.

Banky W revealed that the video of his song stars Adesua who was six months pregnant with Zaiah.

Read what he said:

“His name is Hazaiah Olusegun “Champ” Wellington. (we call him Zaiah, pronounced Zah-Yah, or Champ)

“Hazaiah means God sees/God has seen in Hebrew. Olusegun means God has given victory in Yoruba. It captures our testimony regarding the journey towards his arrival; Zaiah is truly an answer to our prayers.