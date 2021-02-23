BBNaija ex-housemates, Vee, Lucy reacts as organisers of the reality show announces reunion date

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija ex-housemates, Vee and Lucy have reacted to the news about their reunion date.

These reactions come after the organizers of the show announced on Instagram that the highlights of last season will begin on March 1st, followed by the season 5 housemates reunion and then the commencement of another season of the reality.

“Say hello to #BBNaijaHighlights …Relive hottest moments from the BBNaija Lockdown…and get ready for the reunion! Starts March 1 / ch.153 & ch.154/ 10pm” BBNaija wrote on Instagram.

Reacting to this, Vee wrote;

“Nothing we haven’t heard or seen before dear. I sha didn’t kill anyone there… we Meuveee”

Lucy wrote;

“Oh God”

 

See some social media users reacted to this;

@sparklingbabe wrote “Why reopening old wounds again @dstvnigeria ?what are ur motives”

@reality_and_style wrote “Awww would love to watch this. Honestly the best ever season with the coolest housemates ever. The audition judges chose well”

@olushola_ wrote “Now the hatred and social media fights will be heated up and launch us into the new season of another set of toxic fans. I really wish the views/fans could take this show less personally”

Via Instagram
