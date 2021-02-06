BBNaija host, Ebuka hints on how he battled coronavirus disease with his wife, Cynthia

Big Brother Naija reality show host, Ebuka has hinted on how he battled coronavirus disease with his wife, Cynthia.

According to the 38-year-old who is celebrating his 5th wedding anniversary today, he is thankful he and his wife survived the deadly virus a few months ago.

Taking to Instagram to pen down a lovely anniversary message to his wife, the father of two wrote;

“Beyond thankful that we both survived Covid together months ago because our beautiful journey is only just beginning…

Happy wooden anniversary Onyeka’m”

Recall that some weeks back, Nigerians on Instagram dragged the OAP and his wife over his opinion on Egusi soup. Taking to his Instastories section of his official Instagram page to share his distaste for the soup, Ebuka wrote;

“‘How to eat semo and egusi soup’ and then wrote, ‘EGUSI. TRASH’, accompanied by a vomit emoji.”