TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Are You Ashamed To Call Him Your Husband” –…

Rosy Meurer reacts to some speculations about herself and her…

Comedian, Ada Jesus diagnosed with a Kidney problem

You are the biggest ‘Ashawo’ In Nollywood –…

‘The young man is made for life’ – Reactions as…

17-Year-Old School Girl Who Tried To Shoot Teacher In Cross River…

Destiny Etiko raises eyebrows as she visits Kogi State Governor,…

I will delete your Twitter account – Simi sends warning to her…

Life Don Dey Balance – Nigerians React As Americans Queue…

BBNaija Ifu Ennada goes unclad in new photo

Entertainment
By Olumide

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ihema Faith Uloma popularly known as Ifu Ennada has broken the internet with some new photos she recently shared.

Ifu Ennada who is currently on vacation in the  Maldives took to her social media handle to shared topless photos of herself.

See also: Mercy Johnson boasts of speaking 7 languages fluently

READ ALSO

There is nothing a man in a relationship can do for me that…

Mercy Eke poses with two Hermes bags she got as Valentine…

Sharing her photo, she wrote,

“With Love from #Maldives … The most beautiful place I’ve ever visited. If you were a man, I’ll fall in love with you and never look back… ❤❤

Recall that Ifu Ennada in a recent statement declared that there is nothing a man in a relationship can do that she can’t do for herself.

There is nothing a man in a relationship can do for me that I can’t do for myself -Ifu Ennada

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Are You Ashamed To Call Him Your Husband” – Basket…

Rosy Meurer reacts to some speculations about herself and her husband, Churchill…

Comedian, Ada Jesus diagnosed with a Kidney problem

You are the biggest ‘Ashawo’ In Nollywood – Bobrisky drags…

‘The young man is made for life’ – Reactions as Tonto…

17-Year-Old School Girl Who Tried To Shoot Teacher In Cross River Finally…

Destiny Etiko raises eyebrows as she visits Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

More trouble for Hushpuppi as he is linked with North Korean bank robbers

After almost 7 years of marriage, Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye…

BBNaija Ifu Ennada goes unclad in new photo

Mercy Johnson boasts of speaking 7 languages fluently

‘He looks like oversized Irish potato’ – Nigerians mock actor,…

17-Year-Old School Girl Who Tried To Shoot Teacher In Cross River Finally…

Burna Boy shows off brand new Rolls-Royce worth N140 million (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More