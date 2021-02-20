BBNaija Ifu Ennada goes unclad in new photo

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ihema Faith Uloma popularly known as Ifu Ennada has broken the internet with some new photos she recently shared.

Ifu Ennada who is currently on vacation in the Maldives took to her social media handle to shared topless photos of herself.

Sharing her photo, she wrote,

“With Love from #Maldives … The most beautiful place I’ve ever visited. If you were a man, I’ll fall in love with you and never look back… ❤❤

Recall that Ifu Ennada in a recent statement declared that there is nothing a man in a relationship can do that she can’t do for herself.

There is nothing a man in a relationship can do for me that I can’t do for myself -Ifu Ennada