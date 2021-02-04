BBNaija: Kiddwaya clears the air on relationship with Erica

BBNaija star and billionaire son Kiddwaya has cleared the air on his relationship with fellow reality TV star, Erica.

Kiddwaya in a question and answer session via Instastoties on Wednesday stated that he and Erica used to date.

He said this while responding to a fan who asked him what he meant in an interview he had with Punch saying he did not have a love life.

Kiddwaya replied the fan saying, “I feel like I need to explain myself here! So listen up carefully. She was my girlfriend at the time, and I didn’t want people to be too involved. I wanted it to be private that’s why I said what I said.

And sadly my words got twisted and it brought a lot of drags! Positive vibes from now on pls.”

Recall that on January 10, Kiddwaya in the interview said,” I would be committed to a long-term marriage. I don’t think I have a love life. I think I have a life and I am trying to find love.”

Kiddwaya and Erica became lovebirds while in the BBNaija house.