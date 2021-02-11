TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Here is how much Destiny Etiko gets paid Per Movie when she is a…

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo opens up on who the father of his…

Popular Endsars flag holder reportedly commits suicide, says…

Housemaid Caught Using Her Urine To Prepare Food For Her Madam…

“I am off the market” – Actor Nkubi says, shares…

Nigerian Lady’s new Mercedes Benz Worth ₦9m Burnt To Ashes 5…

We’re not keeping you in suspense – Adebimpe Oyebade…

Don’t stress over post-baby body, instead love yourself…

“I feel comfortable with my skin” – Cardi B blasts those who…

BBNaija Laycon finally talks about his relationship with Erica on his reality show

Entertainment
By Kafayat
laycon-erica-

Following the premiere of Big Brother Naija, Laycon’s reality show, the singer finally opened up on his relationship with Erica while they were in the house.

According to the 27-year-old rapper, he tried to move on when he realized she couldn’t reciprocate his feelings but it was hard to avoid not talking about the situation other housemates because he was in a confined space and he need to talk about it with someone.

In his words;

READ ALSO

‘I prayed for a healthy child’ – BBNaija…

‘They are too cute’ – Nigerians react to…

“So in a house, where we were just twenty of us and I’m sorry, how was I supposed to deal with that issue if not talk about it? Cause even when I’m outside the house, I talked about it.

“I needed space, I need space. I try to give space as much as possible but in the house…that we were together in, that was hard for me. And talking about it kind of helped me mentally go through it. So, that’s that”, he said.

Watch the video below;

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Here is how much Destiny Etiko gets paid Per Movie when she is a lead role

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo opens up on who the father of his daughter is

Popular Endsars flag holder reportedly commits suicide, says reward is in heaven…

Housemaid Caught Using Her Urine To Prepare Food For Her Madam (VIDEO)

“I am off the market” – Actor Nkubi says, shares pre-wedding photos

Nigerian Lady’s new Mercedes Benz Worth ₦9m Burnt To Ashes 5 hours After She…

We’re not keeping you in suspense – Adebimpe Oyebade opens up on…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Video: Davido’s sister, Sharon opens up on being broke despite being a…

BBNaija Laycon finally talks about his relationship with Erica on his reality…

DJ Cuppy’s viral video generates pregnancy speculations

Obalende Shootings: Gunshots as NURTW rival groups clash in Lagos (Video)

3 allegedly suffocate to death as hundreds of students struggle to write exam in…

Popular Endsars flag holder reportedly commits suicide, says reward is in heaven…

Am I running a factory? – Lilian Esoro reacts to outrageous electricity bill of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More