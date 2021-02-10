BBNaija Laycon’s reality show titled ‘I Am Laycon’ to commence tomorrow (Photo)

The winner of Big Brother Naija season 5, Laycon’s reality show is set to commence on the 11th of February 2021.

Some weeks back, reports went viral on social media about Laycon’s reality show, well it is finally here.

According to Laycon, the reality show will be everything about him, his career, fame, relationships with people outside the house.

Taking to his Instagram account to announce that his reality show titled ‘I AM LAYCON’ will commence tomorrow, 11th of February, Laycon wrote;

‘‘I AM LAYCON’ February 11, 2021”

See the post below;

This will be the first time a BBNaija reality star will have a reality show of their own.