TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Here is how much Destiny Etiko gets paid Per Movie when she is a…

How Destiny Etiko’s alleged sugar daddy reportedly paid…

How will you disgrace your husband like this? – Fans react…

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo opens up on who the father of his…

Thank you for loving a gangster like me – Jnr Pope hails wife

‘My legs & feet are swollen’ – Kemi…

Housemaid Caught Using Her Urine To Prepare Food For Her Madam…

“I am off the market” – Actor Nkubi says, shares…

Don’t stress over post-baby body, instead love yourself…

BBNaija Laycon’s reality show titled ‘I Am Laycon’ to commence tomorrow (Photo)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide
laycon

The winner of Big Brother Naija season 5, Laycon’s reality show is set to commence on the 11th of February 2021.

Some weeks back, reports went viral on social media about Laycon’s reality show, well it is finally here.

According to Laycon, the reality show will be everything about him, his career, fame, relationships with people outside the house.

READ ALSO

Reality hit me hard – BBNaija’s Trikytee speaks…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya clears the air on relationship with Erica

See also: BBNaija’s Cindy laments on how a friend blocked her after she mistakenly sent her 200k instead of 20k

Taking to his Instagram account to announce that his reality show titled ‘I AM LAYCON’ will commence tomorrow, 11th of February, Laycon wrote;

‘‘I AM LAYCON’ February 11, 2021”

See the post below;

This will be the first time a BBNaija reality star will have a reality show of their own.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Here is how much Destiny Etiko gets paid Per Movie when she is a lead role

How Destiny Etiko’s alleged sugar daddy reportedly paid bloggers to…

How will you disgrace your husband like this? – Fans react to photo shared…

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo opens up on who the father of his daughter is

Thank you for loving a gangster like me – Jnr Pope hails wife

‘My legs & feet are swollen’ – Kemi Olunloyo cries out…

Housemaid Caught Using Her Urine To Prepare Food For Her Madam (VIDEO)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Ini Edo reveals the secret to her glowing brown skin and young look

‘My Husband Wants Me To Do Anal Intercourse With Him Or He Calls Off The…

Man Gifts New Keke To A Bike Rider Who Sometimes Carried Him On Credit During…

Nigerian Lady’s new Mercedes Benz Worth ₦9m Burnt To Ashes 5 hours After She…

Actress, Nkechi Blessing shares hot, breathtaking photos ahead of her 32nd…

Drama as a man takes back the TV and decoder he bought for a lady after they…

BBNaija Laycon’s reality show titled ‘I Am Laycon’ to commence…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More