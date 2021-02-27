BBNaija Nengi’s throwback photo to when she was 12 generates controversy

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Nengi has got people talking on social media after she shared one of her throwback photos from 12 years ago.

Captioning the photo, the reality star wrote;

“Me and my cousin… 12 yo me lol… don’t laugh”

Nengi‘s throwback photo has generated lots of controversy from social media users. The Bayelsa born has been accused of lying about her age due to her matured looks in the photo.

See some comments below;

@itz__natasha__ wrote “12 indeed”

@martinaaaa.__x wrote “She did not even look 12”

@joyfulljoy_307 wrote “See adult face”

@kingsarah19 wrote “I think she meant she posed like a 12-year-old”

@thetaiwolawal wrote “Stupid lies”

@inasfood wrote “Hmmm my own isn’t the age,this cousin self ,you too near the teenage girl nau…ha! See where you hand dey and see gumming..”

@mrolami wrote “And u said u are 23yr old,ok oooo”