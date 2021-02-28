BBNaija Star, Nengi pays billionaire Ned Nwoko a courtesy visit (Video)

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Nengi Rebecca Hampson recently paid a courtesy visit to Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist, Ned Nwoko at his foundation.

Nengi who was part of the finalist in the recent BBNaija reality TV show was received by the billionaire and she endorsed his Malaria Project during her visit.

In a video shared via her Twitter page, the ex-beauty queen encouraged the general public to join hands with Ned Nwoko to eradicate the disease in Africa.

She shared the video and captioned it;

“Did you know that children under age 5 are most vulnerable to malaria?.. They account for 67% of all malaria deaths worldwide . Disheartening but it’s our sad reality. Let’s join hands together to put an end to it”